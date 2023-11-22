Blues vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) host the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 while totaling 33 goals against 26 goals given up. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (9.7%).
Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 9-7-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.
- St. Louis has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- This season the Blues recorded only one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).
- St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals seven times and won each of those games.
- St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 5-1-0 (10 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 3-5-1 to record seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|19th
|3.11
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|26th
|15th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|7th
|30th
|27.8
|Shots
|29.6
|22nd
|24th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|6th
|26.87%
|Power Play %
|7.69%
|31st
|17th
|78.46%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.74%
|21st
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
