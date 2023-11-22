DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

DeRozan tallied 15 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-100 loss against the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, conceding 116.4 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last year, conceding 46.6 per game.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the league last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 33 20 5 2 1 1 1

