The St. Louis Blues, including Justin Faulk, take the ice Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Faulk in that upcoming Blues-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Justin Faulk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 17 games this year.

Faulk has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Faulk has an assist in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Faulk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Faulk Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 9 Points 1 0 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.