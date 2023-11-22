The St. Louis Blues, Kasperi Kapanen included, will meet the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Kapanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kapanen has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

In three of 17 games this year, Kapanen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kapanen has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kapanen has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 40% that Kapanen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kapanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.8%.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

