Wednesday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) clashing at Imperial Arena (on November 22) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 win for North Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 79, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.5)

North Carolina (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Last season, Northern Iowa was 210th in college basketball offensively (70.1 points scored per game) and 169th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

The Panthers were 298th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.6) and 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1) last year.

Last season Northern Iowa was ranked 300th in the country in assists with 11.6 per game.

The Panthers made 7.4 3-pointers per game and shot 34.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 182nd and 183rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Northern Iowa was the seventh-worst squad in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (9.3 per game) and 282nd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.4%) last year.

Last season, Northern Iowa attempted 60.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.6% of Northern Iowa's buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.4% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.