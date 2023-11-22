Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Iowa should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 11.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 148.5 total.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena Line: North Carolina -11.5

North Carolina -11.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -750, Northern Iowa +525

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+11.5)



Northern Iowa (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Northern Iowa Performance Insights

With 70.1 points per game on offense, Northern Iowa was 210th in the nation last season. Defensively, it surrendered 69.9 points per contest, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

Last season the Panthers pulled down 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Last season Northern Iowa ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.6 per game.

With 11.4 turnovers per game, the Panthers were 132nd in the country. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

The Panthers drained 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 34.0% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

Northern Iowa allowed 9.3 threes per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked) to its opponents.

Last season Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers, accounting for 70.6% of the team's buckets. It shot 39.1% from beyond the arc (29.4% of the team's baskets).

