The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Information

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank
210th 70.1 Points Scored 76.2 68th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
298th 29.6 Rebounds 36.6 7th
334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th
300th 11.6 Assists 11.9 274th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.5 44th

