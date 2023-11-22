For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Robert Thomas a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thomas stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Thomas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

Thomas has picked up two assists on the power play.

Thomas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:35 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 0 4 17:30 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:13 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:36 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:16 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.