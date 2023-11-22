The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas included, will meet the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Thomas' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Robert Thomas vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:03 per game on the ice, is +6.

Thomas has a goal in six games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Thomas has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 17 games this season, Thomas has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Thomas goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 17 Points 3 6 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

