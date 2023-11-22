Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gobert put up 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-100 win versus the Knicks.

We're going to look at Gobert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 41.2 boards per game.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were fifth in the league last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 25 6 9 2 0 1 2 11/19/2022 28 8 13 1 0 0 1

