Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: - Warriors 116 - Suns 115

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-0.4)

Warriors (-0.4) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Suns sport a 7-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-10-0 mark from the Warriors.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Phoenix (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Golden State (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (10 out of 14), which is more often than Golden State's games have (eight out of 15).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 2-4, while the Suns are 6-4 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns are putting up 117.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are giving up 114.9 points per contest at the other end (20th-ranked).

Phoenix is grabbing 44.1 boards per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded just 41.5 rebounds per game (fourth-best).

The Suns are delivering 27 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this year, Phoenix is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

The Suns rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. They rank 11th in the league by draining 13.1 three-pointers per contest.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors score 113.9 points per game and give up 113.5, making them 12th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.

Golden State is the fourth-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (47) and is ranked 20th in rebounds conceded (44.7).

At 27.4 assists per game, the Warriors are seventh in the league.

Golden State is 22nd in the league in turnovers per game (14.4) and 21st in turnovers forced (12.9).

The Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

