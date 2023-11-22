How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) will look to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) on November 22, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.
- The Timberwolves put up just 1.0 more point per game (113.2) than the 76ers allow (112.2).
- Minnesota is 7-2 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves post 115.3 points per game in home games, compared to 111.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Minnesota is allowing 97.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 114.0.
- The Timberwolves are averaging 11.3 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.7% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
