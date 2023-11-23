49ers vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West battle.
Before the 49ers play the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|7
|43
|-350
|+260
49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's outings this year have an average total of 43, the same as this game's over/under.
- The 49ers have covered the spread five times in 10 games with a set spread.
- The 49ers are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).
- San Francisco is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
Seattle Seahawks
- Seahawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 43 points in five of 10 outings.
- Seattle's games this year have had a 44.3-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Seahawks have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, the Seahawks have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.
49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|27.9
|5
|15.7
|1
|43
|4
|10
|Seahawks
|21.6
|18
|21.8
|17
|44.3
|5
|10
49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- In its last three games, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- San Francisco has hit the over once in its past three contests.
- In divisional matchups, the 49ers are averaging 32.5 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27.9 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are allowing 19.5 points per game in divisional contests compared to 15.7 points per game in all games.
- The 49ers have totaled 122 more points than their opponents this season (12.2 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by two total points (0.2 per game).
Seahawks
- Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In the Seahawks' past three games, they have hit the over once.
- The Seahawks are scoring fewer points in divisional games (16.3 per game) than overall (21.6), but also conceding fewer points (19) than overall (21.8).
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 122 points this season (12.2 per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by only two points on the year (0.2 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|43.7
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.2
|26.4
|24
|ATS Record
|5-4-1
|3-2-0
|2-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-1
|3-2-0
|1-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|4-1
|3-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.3
|42.8
|45.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|24.4
|24.6
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|3-2-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
