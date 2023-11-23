How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) welcome in the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: FOX
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots better than 33.4% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.
- The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 38.2 more points than the Spartans give up (61.4).
- Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Michigan State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.
- The Spartans put up 11.0 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.0).
- Michigan State has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 99.6 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Arizona put up 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did on the road (77.1).
- The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.5).
- Arizona sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69.0) last season.
- The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (72.0) last season.
- Michigan State drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|W 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|W 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|-
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|W 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
