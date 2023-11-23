The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 15 Hawkeyes games hit the over.

Oklahoma compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.

In Sooners games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Oddsmakers rate Iowa considerably lower (53rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.