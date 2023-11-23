Iowa vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-1.5)
|158.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-1.5)
|158.5
|-110
|-110
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of 15 Hawkeyes games last season went over the point total.
- Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Sooners and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Iowa is 53rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st-best).
- Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
