Thursday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-78, with Iowa securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-0.9)

Iowa (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Iowa Performance Insights

On offense, Iowa was the 16th-best squad in the nation (80.1 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 306th (74.7 points conceded per game).

At 33.7 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds conceded, the Hawkeyes were 65th and 247th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 16.5 assists per game, Iowa was 12th-best in the country last year.

At 8.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.0% from downtown last season, the Hawkeyes were 104th and 183rd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Iowa was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 331st in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

The Hawkeyes took 62.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.8% of the Hawkeyes' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.2% were 3-pointers.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

Oklahoma averaged 67.7 points per game (280th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 67.5 points per contest (97th-ranked).

The Sooners averaged 30.0 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Oklahoma put up 13.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 179th in the country.

The Sooners, who ranked 249th in college basketball with 12.5 turnovers per game, forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which was 24th-worst in the country.

With 7.0 threes per game, the Sooners were 219th in the nation. They owned a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 122nd in college basketball.

Oklahoma was top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, 13th-best in college basketball with 5.5 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th with a 31.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last year Oklahoma took 62.6% two-pointers, accounting for 71.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.4% threes (28.6% of the team's baskets).

