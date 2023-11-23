Thursday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-77, with Iowa securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 80, Oklahoma 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-2.4)

Iowa (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Iowa Performance Insights

On offense, Iowa was the 16th-best team in the country (80.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 306th (74.7 points conceded per game).

The Hawkeyes were 65th in the country in rebounds per game (33.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last season.

Last season Iowa was 12th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

With 8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34% from downtown last year, the Hawkeyes were 104th and 183rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Iowa was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 331st in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Last season, the Hawkeyes attempted 37.5% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 62.5% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of the Hawkeyes' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

Oklahoma was 280th in college basketball last season with 67.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 97th with 67.5 points allowed per contest.

With 30 boards per game, the Sooners were 278th in the nation. They gave up 30.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Oklahoma ranked 179th in the nation with 13 assists per game.

The Sooners, who were 249th in college basketball with 12.5 turnovers per game, forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which was 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Sooners were 219th in the country with 7 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 122nd with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma allowed opponents to put up a 31.2% three-point percentage last season (46th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by allowing only 5.5 three-pointers per game (13th-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma took 62.6% two-pointers (accounting for 71.4% of the team's buckets) and 37.4% three-pointers (28.6%).

