Thursday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) facing off at LionTree Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 80-77 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Oklahoma. The two teams are expected to come in below the 158.5 over/under.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 80, Oklahoma 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Iowa (-1.5)



Iowa (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (158.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was the 16th-best team in college basketball in points scored (80.1 per game) and 306th in points allowed (74.7) last season.

On the boards, the Hawkeyes were 65th in college basketball in rebounds (33.7 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1 per game).

Last season Iowa was 12th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

The Hawkeyes made 8 3-pointers per game and shot 34% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 104th and 183rd, respectively, in the country.

Iowa gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 165th and 331st, respectively, in the country.

Iowa took 37.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 62.5% of its shots, with 71.8% of its makes coming from there.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

Oklahoma averaged 67.7 points per game (280th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 67.5 points per contest (97th-ranked).

The Sooners were 278th in college basketball with 30 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 116th with 30.2 rebounds allowed per game.

Oklahoma ranked 179th in the nation with 13 dimes per game.

The Sooners, who ranked 249th in college basketball with 12.5 turnovers per game, forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which was 24th-worst in the nation.

The Sooners made 7 treys per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (122nd-ranked).

Oklahoma was top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, 13th-best in college basketball with 5.5 treys ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th with a 31.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma took 62.6% two-pointers (accounting for 71.4% of the team's baskets) and 37.4% from beyond the arc (28.6%).

