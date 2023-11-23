Thursday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) against the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-78 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-0.9)

Iowa (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa Performance Insights

Last season, Iowa was 16th-best in college basketball on offense (80.1 points scored per game) and ranked 306th defensively (74.7 points conceded).

On the glass, the Hawkeyes were 65th in the nation in rebounds (33.7 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

Last season Iowa was 12th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

The Hawkeyes were 104th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.0 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%) last year.

Last season, Iowa was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 331st in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

The Hawkeyes attempted 37.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 62.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of the Hawkeyes' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.