Two hot squads hit the court when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, winners of three in a row.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cyclones had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents knocked down.
  • Iowa State had a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rams ranked 264th.
  • Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.
  • Iowa State went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Iowa State performed better in home games last year, putting up 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Cyclones played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (5.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lindenwood W 102-47 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/12/2023 Idaho State W 86-55 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/19/2023 Grambling W 92-37 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/23/2023 VCU - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum

