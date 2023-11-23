How to Watch Iowa State vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, winners of three in a row.
Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cyclones had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents knocked down.
- Iowa State had a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rams ranked 264th.
- Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.
- Iowa State went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iowa State performed better in home games last year, putting up 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Cyclones played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.
- When playing at home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (5.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|W 86-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
