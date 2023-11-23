Two hot squads hit the court when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, winners of three in a row.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Iowa State Stats Insights

Last season, the Cyclones had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents knocked down.

Iowa State had a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rams ranked 264th.

Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.

Iowa State went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa State performed better in home games last year, putting up 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

Defensively the Cyclones played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.

When playing at home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (5.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule