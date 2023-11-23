The VCU Rams (0-1) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Information

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 67.6 283rd
24th 62.9 Points Allowed 62.6 18th
264th 30.3 Rebounds 30.8 241st
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.4 285th
179th 13.0 Assists 13.8 117th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

