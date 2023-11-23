The VCU Rams (0-1) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 264th 30.3 Rebounds 30.8 241st 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.4 285th 179th 13.0 Assists 13.8 117th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.