The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) play the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Oklahoma AVG Oklahoma Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 67.7 280th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.5 97th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 30.0 278th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.0 219th 12th 16.5 Assists 13.0 179th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.5 249th

