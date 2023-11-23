How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
- Northern Iowa compiled a 13-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 133rd.
- The Panthers scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Northern Iowa went 7-6.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than away (66.9).
- The Panthers conceded 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.
- At home, Northern Iowa drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Loras
|W 90-50
|McLeod Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|North Carolina
|L 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
