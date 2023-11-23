The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Northern Iowa compiled a 13-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 133rd.
  • The Panthers scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Northern Iowa went 7-6.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Iowa averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than away (66.9).
  • The Panthers conceded 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.
  • At home, Northern Iowa drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Loras W 90-50 McLeod Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 North Carolina L 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

