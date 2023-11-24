The St. Louis Blues will host the Nashville Predators on Friday, November 24, with the Predators having won three straight games.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Predators Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 51 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

The Blues' 52 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 18 7 11 18 16 15 56.1% Brayden Schenn 18 6 5 11 16 14 50.7% Pavel Buchnevich 16 6 5 11 8 13 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 18 4 7 11 11 12 40% Justin Faulk 18 0 10 10 6 14 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.3 goals per game (59 in total), 19th in the league.

The Predators have 56 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players