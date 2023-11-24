How to Watch the Blues vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues will host the Nashville Predators on Friday, November 24, with the Predators having won three straight games.
Check out the Blues-Predators game on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Predators Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 51 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.
- The Blues' 52 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|18
|7
|11
|18
|16
|15
|56.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|18
|6
|5
|11
|16
|14
|50.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|16
|6
|5
|11
|8
|13
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|18
|4
|7
|11
|11
|12
|40%
|Justin Faulk
|18
|0
|10
|10
|6
|14
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators give up 3.3 goals per game (59 in total), 19th in the league.
- The Predators have 56 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|18
|9
|12
|21
|22
|12
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|18
|9
|8
|17
|6
|20
|54.1%
|Gustav Nyquist
|18
|2
|11
|13
|13
|2
|44.4%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|18
|3
|9
|12
|13
|5
|-
