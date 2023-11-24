Blues vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The matchup on Friday, November 24 starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
In the last 10 outings for the Blues, their offense has put up 38 goals while their defense has conceded 27 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.0% success rate).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Friday's hockey game.
Blues vs. Predators Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues (10-7-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Blues scored only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).
- St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Blues have scored at least three goals eight times, and are 8-0-0 in those games.
- In the two games when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to record two points.
- In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-1-0 (12 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Blues went 3-5-1 in those matchups (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|3.11
|19th
|10th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|20th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|31.3
|15th
|23rd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|31st
|7.27%
|Power Play %
|20%
|16th
|19th
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.33%
|27th
Blues vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
