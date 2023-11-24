In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Brayden Schenn to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Schenn has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Schenn has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:32 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:26 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 3 1 20:05 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

