On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (4-4) square off against the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and NBCS-CHI.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 44.6% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are getting 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this year.

Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alex Caruso gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 21 points, 6.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Dennis Schroder posts 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Pascal Siakam averages 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl posts 7 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Bulls 109.6 Points Avg. 108.9 108.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 46.2% Field Goal % 44.7% 35.1% Three Point % 35%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.