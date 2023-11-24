The Chicago Bulls (5-11) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on November 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points below the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Raptors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 13th.

The Bulls put up an average of 106.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 113.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 2-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up 107.2 points per game at home, 2.0 more than on the road (105.2). Defensively they concede 108.7 per game, 7.0 fewer points than on the road (115.7).

Chicago allows 108.7 points per game at home, and 115.7 away.

At home the Bulls are averaging 22.3 assists per game, 1.0 more than on the road (21.3).

Bulls Injuries