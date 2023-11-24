Scotiabank Arena is where the Toronto Raptors (7-8) and Chicago Bulls (5-11) will go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Pascal Siakam and Nikola Vucevic are players to watch for the Raptors and Bulls, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, NBCS-CHI

TSN, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Bulls lost to the Thunder 116-102. With 25 points, DeMar DeRozan was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 25 2 6 2 1 0 Coby White 23 1 5 1 0 7 Nikola Vucevic 16 12 3 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic averages 16.9 points, 10.4 boards and 2.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field.

DeRozan chips in with 21.3 points per game, plus 3.1 boards and 4.5 assists.

Coby White averages 12.8 points, 2.8 boards and 4.1 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Alex Caruso's averages for the season are 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.9% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 1.6 treys per game.

The Bulls receive 5.9 points, 6.1 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

Watch Scottie Barnes, Vucevic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 17.8 9.2 3.3 0.8 0.6 1.1 DeMar DeRozan 18.6 2.9 4.3 0.9 0.9 0.9 Zach LaVine 17.6 4.8 3.9 1 0.2 2.2 Coby White 13.8 2.6 4.4 1.5 0.3 2.8 Alex Caruso 10.2 2.2 1.7 1.1 0.7 1.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.