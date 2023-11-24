Friday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 91-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Bulldogs suffered a 113-90 loss to Iowa.

Drake vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 91, Louisiana Tech 63

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game last season, with a +420 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allowed 66 per contest (227th in college basketball).

In conference matchups, Drake tallied fewer points per contest (77.5) than its overall average (79.2).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs put up eight more points per game last year (82) than they did on the road (74).

At home, Drake allowed 3.7 fewer points per game (62.7) than in road games (66.4).

