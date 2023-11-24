How to Watch the Drake vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) take the court against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters put up an average of 65.1 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Louisiana Tech had a 19-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 79.2 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 61.2 the Lady Techsters allowed.
- When Drake put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 19-6.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Lady Techsters' opponents made.
- The Lady Techsters shot 36.1% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 41.0% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|W 78-66
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/12/2023
|Iowa State
|W 85-73
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
