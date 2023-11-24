There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 13 college football schedule, including the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Kansas State Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Iowa.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-2.5)

Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-10)

