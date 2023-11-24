The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 53rd.

The Hawkeyes score 28.0 more points per game (89.4) than the Pirates give up (61.4).

Iowa is 3-2 when it scores more than 61.4 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iowa put up 89.8 points per game last season, 19.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).

The Hawkeyes allowed more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

At home, Iowa knocked down 10 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule