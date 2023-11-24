How to Watch Iowa vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.
Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
- Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
- The Hawkeyes score 28.0 more points per game (89.4) than the Pirates give up (61.4).
- Iowa is 3-2 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iowa put up 89.8 points per game last season, 19.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes allowed more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
- At home, Iowa knocked down 10 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
