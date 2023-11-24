The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) will aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hokies have taken three games in a row.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-4.5) 140.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-5.5) 139.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Cyclones' five games this season have hit the over.

Virginia Tech has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

Hokies games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Iowa State is 38th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (12th-best).

With odds of +8000, Iowa State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.