How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 89.4 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 61.7 the Mastodons give up to opponents.
- Iowa has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 89.4 points.
- The Mastodons score 19 more points per game (85) than the Hawkeyes allow (66).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 66 points, it is 2-0.
- Iowa has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 85 points.
- The Mastodons shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes allow defensively.
- The Hawkeyes make 50% of their shots from the field, 13.5% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Sydney Affolter: 5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%
- Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Sharon Goodman: 10 PTS, 70 FG%
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 94-53
|McLeod Center
|11/16/2023
|Kansas State
|L 65-58
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|W 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
