The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score an average of 89.4 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 61.7 the Mastodons give up to opponents.

Iowa has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 89.4 points.

The Mastodons score 19 more points per game (85) than the Hawkeyes allow (66).

When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 66 points, it is 2-0.

Iowa has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 85 points.

The Mastodons shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes allow defensively.

The Hawkeyes make 50% of their shots from the field, 13.5% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Hannah Stuelke: 12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sydney Affolter: 5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%

5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG% Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Sharon Goodman: 10 PTS, 70 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule