Kyle Anderson and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Anderson, in his most recent time out, had seven points in a 112-99 win over the 76ers.

In this article, we dig into Anderson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 7.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 Assists 4.5 4.1 PRA -- 15.5 PR -- 11.4



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Kings

Anderson has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 6.5% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Anderson's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 115.6 points per game.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 27.4 per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 36 15 4 11 2 0 2 3/4/2023 36 18 7 9 3 2 1 1/30/2023 36 9 8 6 1 1 0 1/28/2023 27 9 4 5 1 0 0

