The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stanford -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points twice this season.

Northern Iowa's average game total this season has been 148.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Iowa has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Northern Iowa has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Panthers have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Iowa has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 5 100% 83.8 158 78.5 152.5 151.3 Northern Iowa 2 66.7% 74.2 158 74.0 152.5 141.5

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers score only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Cardinal allow (78.5).

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 3-2-0 2-2 4-1-0 Northern Iowa 0-3-0 0-1 2-1-0

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford Northern Iowa 9-6 Home Record 8-8 2-8 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

