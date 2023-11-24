Northern Iowa vs. Stanford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 146.5 for the matchup.
Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Stanford
|-5.5
|146.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Iowa and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points twice this season.
- Northern Iowa's average game total this season has been 148.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Northern Iowa has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Northern Iowa has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Panthers have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Iowa has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stanford
|5
|100%
|83.8
|158
|78.5
|152.5
|151.3
|Northern Iowa
|2
|66.7%
|74.2
|158
|74.0
|152.5
|141.5
Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends
- The Panthers score only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Cardinal allow (78.5).
Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stanford
|3-2-0
|2-2
|4-1-0
|Northern Iowa
|0-3-0
|0-1
|2-1-0
Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stanford
|Northern Iowa
|9-6
|Home Record
|8-8
|2-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.8
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
