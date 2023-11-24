Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues will face the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Thomas available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Robert Thomas vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas has averaged 20:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Thomas has a goal in seven of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Thomas has a point in 13 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Thomas has an assist in seven of 18 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Thomas Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 18 Points 3 7 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

