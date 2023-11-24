The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

UConn is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Jaspers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 31st.

The Huskies score 89.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 72 the Jaspers allow.

UConn has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 72 points.

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies had given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Manhattan put together a 12-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.9% from the field.

The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jaspers ranked 231st.

The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.

Manhattan had a 12-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.1).

The Huskies surrendered 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, UConn fared better at home last season, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Manhattan averaged 1.7 more points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (66.8).

At home, the Jaspers conceded 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).

At home, Manhattan drained 6.9 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule