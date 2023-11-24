How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) play the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 51st.
- The Musketeers average 72.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Xavier totals more than 69 points, it is 2-2.
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 35.8% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- Bryant has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.
- The Bulldogs put up 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (65).
- Bryant has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (80.5).
- The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
- When playing at home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).
Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
- The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
- Bryant made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (30.7%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Boston University
|L 95-79
|Case Gym
|11/18/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/20/2023
|Howard
|W 67-61
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Springfield (MA)
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
