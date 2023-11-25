Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with five games involving teams from the SoCon on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!