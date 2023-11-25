Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buena Vista County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Buena Vista County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Buena Vista County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sioux Central High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Sioux Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alta-Aurelia High School at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Lawton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
