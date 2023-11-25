In the matchup between the North Dakota State Bison and Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, November 25 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bison to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Drake vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-27.5) 48.8 North Dakota State 38, Drake 11

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

Bulldogs games hit the over five out of 10 times last year.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have three wins in five games against the spread this season.

One Bison game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

Bulldogs vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 36.1 19.5 39.3 14.2 31.5 29.8 Drake 20.3 22.6 29.0 16.6 14.2 19.2

