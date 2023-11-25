Saturday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) against the Richmond Spiders (4-1) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 77-66 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last outing on Friday.

Drake vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Richmond 70

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 89) on November 12

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 161) on November 6

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 163) on November 24

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 190) on November 9

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Grace Berg: 19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)

19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20) Anna Miller: 7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30 FG%

7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30 FG% Taylor McAulay: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Courtney Becker: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 69.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

