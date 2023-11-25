The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Drake shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 144th.
  • The Bulldogs record 80.8 points per game, eight more points than the 72.8 the Tigers allow.
  • Drake has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake put up 80.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Drake averaged one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Oakland W 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 SFA L 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Akron W 79-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Texas Southern - Knapp Center
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 Missouri State - Knapp Center

