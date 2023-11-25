Drake vs. Texas Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) will visit the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Texas Southern matchup.
Drake vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drake Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Drake (-16.5)
|136.5
|-3000
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Drake (-16.5)
|136.5
|-4000
|+1260
Drake vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends
- Drake has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Bulldogs' four games this season have hit the over.
- Texas Southern has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.
- Tigers games have not hit the over yet this season.
