The Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) will visit the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drake (-16.5) 136.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Drake vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends

Drake has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bulldogs' four games this season have hit the over.

Texas Southern has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.

Tigers games have not hit the over yet this season.

