The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will host the Richmond Spiders (4-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Spiders' 78.2 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 77.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Richmond is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.4 points.

Drake has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 31.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Spiders give up (53.4).

Drake is 4-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

Richmond is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84.8 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders concede defensively.

The Spiders' 47.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Grace Berg: 19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)

19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20) Anna Miller: 7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30 FG%

7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30 FG% Taylor McAulay: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Courtney Becker: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 69.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Schedule