Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Iowa should have their eyes on the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-6.5)
