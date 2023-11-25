Saturday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-1) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Iowa vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Iowa vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, FGCU 68

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 9-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 80-76, on November 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

The Hawkeyes have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 59) on November 19

94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 127) on November 12

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 130) on November 24

102-46 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 328) on November 6

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.7 PTS, 8 AST, 2.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

30.7 PTS, 8 AST, 2.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sydney Affolter: 5.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.8 FG%

5.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.8 FG% Kate Martin: 10.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Sharon Goodman: 11 PTS, 73 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +156 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (201st in college basketball).

